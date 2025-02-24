Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.08 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

