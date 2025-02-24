Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Nordson by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 1.4 %

NDSN stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.91. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.