New World Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

New World Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

