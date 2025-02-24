BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

PLD opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

