Quartz Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 415.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

