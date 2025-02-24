Kelly Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.90 million, a P/E ratio of -231.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Company Profile



Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

