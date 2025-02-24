Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.60 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

