Shariaportfolio Inc. Purchases 3,195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.9% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Target by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 862,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

