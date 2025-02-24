Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,100 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.