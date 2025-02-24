Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,052,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,606,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Kellanova by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

