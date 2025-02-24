Quartz Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,588,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 824,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 771,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 400,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.49 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.