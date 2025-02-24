MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

