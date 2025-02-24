Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,813 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $568.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

