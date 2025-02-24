Title: Chemung Financial Corporation Management to Conduct Meetings with Institutional Investors

Chemung Financial Corporation, a banking institution publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CHMG, has announced a series of meetings with institutional investors.

The management of the Corporation will conduct one-on-one meetings as part of the Raymond James Small-Cap Bank Investor Meetings on February 25, 2025. Dale M. McKim III, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, is set to present.

The scheduled meetings aim to provide investors with an opportunity to discuss the Corporation’s strategies and recent financial performance. The direction and details of these discussions are likely to provide deeper insight into the Corporation’s plans and financial standing.

In preparation for these meetings, Chemung Financial Corporation has prepared an investor presentation, which is now available on their official website under the Investor Relations tab. Regular followers of the corporation may find this updated presentation and the forthcoming meetings to give a comprehensive view of the recent happenings and future directions of the company.

Investors are reminded that Chemung Financial announces material information in SEC filings and press releases and may use the Investor Relations section of its corporate website to communicate important matters. The information posted on the Corporation’s website should be considered as significant, even though it is not incorporated by reference into the Corporation’s current report on Form 8-K.

This investor presentation is being treated as an extension of Form 8-K and will not be regarded as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor will it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

By allowing transparency and open conversation with institutional investors, Chemung Financial Corporation continues to uphold its commitment to communicating effectively with its stakeholders. Details of these meetings are anticipated to offer analysts and investors a deeper perspective into the financial health and strategic plans of the company.

