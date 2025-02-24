Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 249.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,680. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $661.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMBC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

