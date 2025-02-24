Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 627,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after buying an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.