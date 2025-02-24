MRC Global (MRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter.
MRC Global Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE MRC opened at $12.19 on Monday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.
MRC Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on MRC
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.