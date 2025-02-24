Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 2.5% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in AutoNation by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AutoNation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $181.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.79 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

