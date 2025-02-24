Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
MEG opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $49.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montrose Environmental Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.