Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.