Cape ANN Savings Bank Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,860,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

