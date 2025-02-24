Teladoc Health (TDOC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $639.44 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 9.3 %

TDOC stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

