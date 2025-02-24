Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $97.82 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

