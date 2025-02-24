Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $793.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.46. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.