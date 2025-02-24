30,331 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

