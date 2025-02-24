Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.