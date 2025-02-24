Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

