Portland Financial Advisors Inc Invests $465,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

