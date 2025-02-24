Dover Advisors LLC Buys 172 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $167.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $109.66 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

