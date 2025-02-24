Quartz Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quartz Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.