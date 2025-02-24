B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $109.66 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

