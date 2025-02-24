Skylands Capital LLC Has $28.56 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,650 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 4.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in General Motors by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $46.31 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

