IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

