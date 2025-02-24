Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
