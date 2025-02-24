Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 545 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

