Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 162 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

