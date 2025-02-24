FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.0 %

DNOV stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.