Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 246 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

