Peoples Bank OH Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.