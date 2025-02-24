Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 118 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $196.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average is $166.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

