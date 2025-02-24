Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

