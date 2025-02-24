Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 132,136 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $7.57.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
