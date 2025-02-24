FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 21,558,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,706,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other FuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. This represents a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,835,603 shares of company stock worth $9,613,987. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FuboTV by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,154 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

