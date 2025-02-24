Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.51. 400,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,188,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $506.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,483 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

