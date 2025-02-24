New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,896.45. This represents a 72.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,052 shares of company stock worth $65,611,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

