Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 57,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V opened at $348.27 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.14 and a 200-day moving average of $302.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

