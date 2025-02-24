Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.24 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

