Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 21.6% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Trading Up 21.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

