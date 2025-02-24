Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) Director Clay Thorp acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,049.72. This represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.88. 401,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

