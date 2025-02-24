Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) Director Clay Thorp acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,049.72. This represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.88. 401,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
