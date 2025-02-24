Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Steel Dynamics (STLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

  • 2/13/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/11/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/5/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/3/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.
  • 1/23/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 1/17/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/3/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STLD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,007 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,434,000 after acquiring an additional 548,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

