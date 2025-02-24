Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Steel Dynamics (STLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

2/13/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/23/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STLD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,007 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,434,000 after acquiring an additional 548,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

