Promising Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – February 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, Constellation Energy, Micron Technology, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the manufacturing, production and distribution of goods and services in the industrial sector. These might include businesses in construction, machinery, waste management, or aerospace and defense. The performance of industrial stocks often reflects the overall economic condition, as they tend to thrive in periods of high growth and contract during recessions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $15.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,755,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,251,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.48, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.33. 8,037,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,096,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded down $26.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.31. 2,705,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.13. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.19. 7,005,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,564,365. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27.

